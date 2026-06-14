LOS ANGELES (AFP) -- Five-time champion Brazil needed a superb Vinicius Junior equalizer to draw 1-1 with Morocco in its opening game at the World Cup on Saturday, while Scotland marked its return to the tournament after a 28-year absence with a nervy 1-0 victory over Haiti.

On the first day to feature four matches at the 48-team tournament, Qatar earned the first World Cup point in its history when Miro Muheim's own goal gave the 2022 tournament host a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

The meeting between Brazil and 2022 semifinalist Morocco at MetLife Stadium just outside New York City was a clash between the teams ranked sixth and seventh in the world, respectively.

Ismael Saibari ran through to give Morocco a 21st-minute lead with a clever scoop in the Group C opener, but Vinicius produced a moment of magic to ensure Brazil came away with a point, cutting in from the left and unleashing a thunderous shot to level the match in the 32nd minute.

Brazil is chasing a record sixth World Cup title, 24 years after last lifting the trophy, but Saturday's performance suggests there is a lot of work to be done by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.

Scotland vs. Haiti

In Group C's other game on Saturday, Scotland -- playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1998 -- was roared on to a hard-fought win over Haiti, itself playing in its first World Cup since 1974.

Hordes of Scotland's famous "Tartan Army" traveling supporters packed Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, outside Boston, to watch manager Steve Clarke's side claim its first victory in a World Cup game since the 1990 finals in Italy.

After a deafening rendition of "Flower of Scotland," the Scots started the physical contest on the front foot, with midfield star Scott McTominay hitting the post in the 17th minute.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn bundled a deflected shot past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide for 1-0 victory.

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Earlier, Switzerland had taken the lead against Qatar in Santa Clara, California, in Group B when Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Muheim's injury-time own goal secured a share of the points in a 1-1 draw.

"I am very proud of the team," said Qatar's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

"I told them that even if we hadn't scored the goal and didn't draw, I would have been proud of the mentality and discipline they showed today. But fortunately we scored and that was history."