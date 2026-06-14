One out of three South Koreans was obese as of 2024, data showed Sunday, with obesity rates among men in their 30s and 40s hovering above 50 percent.

According to data compiled by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the obesity rate among South Koreans aged 19 or older came to 34.4 percent in 2024. The survey was conducted on 230,000 participants.

It marked a slight rise from 32.2 percent recorded in 2021, the agency said. The figure stood at 26.3 percent in 2015.

South Korea defines individuals with a body mass index, a measure of body fat based on height and weight, of 25 or higher as obese.

The obesity rate among men came to 41.4 percent, far above the 23 percent recorded for women.

The survey showed men in their 30s and 40s posted obesity rates of 53.1 percent and 50.3 percent, respectively. The figure gradually declined to 26 percent among those aged 70 and older.

Women in their 30s and 40s, on the other hand, posted obesity rates of around 21 percent, with the figure gradually rising to a peak of 27.9 percent among those in their 70s.

The report also showed men living alone were less likely to be obese than those living with at least one other family member, at 39.9 percent and 41.7 percent, respectively.

Women, in contrast, were slightly more likely to be obese when living alone, with an obesity rate of 23.6 percent, compared with 22.9 percent among those living with at least one other person.

"Policies aimed at addressing obesity call for a customized approach based on demographic groups and gender, along with more detailed strategies tailored to different regions," the agency said. (Yonhap)