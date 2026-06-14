In an intriguing subplot for South Korea in their upcoming Group A match against Mexico at the FIFA World Cup, midfielder Lee Kang-in will try to beat his former club coach who is now in charge of Mexico, Javier Aguirre.

It was under Aguirre at the Spanish outfit RCD Mallorca that Lee first demonstrated his playmaking chops during the 2022-2023 La Liga season. He set career highs with six goals and seven assists then, and parlayed that into a deal with the French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

Aguirre saw potential in Lee that the South Korean's other coaches might not have identified, and the Mexican tactician was once quoted as saying, "I believe that (Lee) is the most talented player in the squad and he's so lethal in one-on-one situations."

Now 25, Lee is widely considered one of South Korea's most important players, a creative force who can thread the needle through tight gaps. In South Korea's 2-1 win over Czechia in their Group A opener on Thursday, Lee set up the team's equalizer by Hwang In-beom with a sharp through ball that punctured a hole on the opposing defense.

South Korea, world No. 25, will need more of those against 14th-ranked Mexico when they square off at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, western Mexico, at 7 p.m. Thursday (local time), or 10 a.m. Friday (South Korean time). One of three co-hosts of the tournament, Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 to begin their competition Thursday.

Lee helped South Korea nearly beat Mexico in their friendly match last September in Nashville, as he assisted on the go-ahead goal by Oh Hyeon-gyu. South Korea conceded a late equalizer to settle for a 2-2 draw but Lee had left his mark on the match.

There will be far more at stake in the upcoming showdown than the matchup last fall. With both teams having bagged a win, the victorious side this time will be in a prime position to win Group A to progress to the knockout phase.

When asked about facing his former boss after the Czechia match in a scrum with broadcasters, Lee said, "It's going to be special but it's not just because of coach Aguirre. We know how tough it will be to take on Mexico in Mexico in a World Cup match."

Then in a later session with writers, Lee was asked again about Aguirre.

"I don't have anything to say," Lee said, breaking into a grin. "He's just an opponent." (Yonhap)