Thousands of ​people gathered in central Seoul on Saturday for an annual LGBTQ ‌pride parade, while a conservative Christian group held a nearby counter-rally, organisers and police said.

The Seoul Queer ‌Culture Festival has long drawn both supporters of LGBTQ rights and vocal opposition from conservative religious groups in ⁠South Korea, where same-sex marriage is not legally recognised and efforts to pass a comprehensive anti-discrimination law have repeatedly ⁠stalled.

The festival's organising committee set up a stage and around 70 booths ​from 11 a.m. in central Seoul, with the ‌main festival beginning in the afternoon.

The parade, ‌centrepiece of ‌the event, was scheduled to start at ‌4 p.m. and proceed ​for about 3 km, according to organisers and ⁠police.

Organisers had told police they expected 50,000 people to attend, Yonhap news agency reported.

A conservative Christian group ⁠held a ​counter-rally from early ⁠afternoon, about 700 metres from the pride festival venue. ​The group said it expected a turnout of 30,000 people and also planned to march.

There ⁠have been no clashes between ⁠the ⁠two ‌gatherings in previous years.

As of 2 p.m., around 15,000 people had gathered in the area for the rival ​events, according to real-time urban population data provided by the Seoul city administration.