ROME — First lady Kim Hea Kyung attended a creative hanbok fashion show in Rome on Friday (local time), expressing hope that South Korea and Italy will develop a deeper understanding and stronger friendship through Korea's traditional attire.

Kim, who is accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a 10-day European tour from June 9 to June 18, made the remarks during a creative hanbok fashion show and tea gathering held at the National Academy of Fine Arts in Rome. The couple departed South Korea on June 9 for visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican before attending the Group of Seven summit.

"I hope that our two countries will come to understand each other more deeply and that our warm friendship will shine even brighter through our hanbok," Kim said in her remarks.

She added that "fashion is a beautiful means of communication that transcends national borders and languages and helps people understand each other's lives and cultures."

The event drew around 100 guests, including Stefano Campagnolo, director of the Central National Library of Rome; Dalma Frascarelli, vice director of the National Academy of Fine Arts in Rome; Marco Ciuti, administrative and organizational director of Teatro Vascello; and Park Yong-joo, president of the Korean Residents Association in Italy.

Kim said it was especially meaningful to share the beauty and appeal of hanbok in Rome, a city known for its appreciation of art and fashion.

"I hope this fashion show will serve as an opportunity to bring South Korea and Italy closer together and further strengthen the friendship between our two countries," she said.