President Lee Jae Myung plans to attend a business roundtable in Rome on Friday to explore ways to enhance economic cooperation between South Korea and Italy, with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong also scheduled to participate.

During the roundtable scheduled for the evening at a hotel in Rome, Lee is expected to deliver a keynote speech emphasizing the importance of bilateral economic cooperation amid the changing business landscape driven by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the restructuring of supply chains.

During his summit with Italian President Sergio Mattarella a day earlier, the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership and explore ways to expand cooperation into semiconductors, AI and other strategic areas.

Business leaders from 30 companies from both countries are scheduled to attend the event, including Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries; Samsung Electronics' Chairman Lee; Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon; Hyundai Motor President Sung Kim; and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon. Italian participants include Giorgio Marsiaj, vice president of the General Confederation of Italian Industry, or Confindustria, and Benedetto Vigna, CEO of luxury carmaker Ferrari.

Participating business leaders plan to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in strategic areas, such as advanced industries, energy, infrastructure and future-oriented sectors. (Yonhap)