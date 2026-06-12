President Lee Jae Myung on Friday congratulated South Korea’s national football team after its comeback win over the Czech Republic in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lee wrote on X that the team had earned “a valuable win” in its first Group A match at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico, where the altitude is more than 1,500 meters above sea level.

“The players stayed focused until the end and turned the match around,” Lee said, adding that the winning goal gave fans across the country reason to celebrate.

He also praised the players, head coach and coaching staff for the result.

“After such a strong start, I hope the team will continue to play with confidence in the remaining matches,” Lee wrote.

Lee said Koreans would continue to support the team throughout the tournament.

South Korea beat the Czech team 2-1 on Thursday local time in Guadalajara, coming from behind to take all three points in its first match.