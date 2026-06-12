'Psick Show' studio and longtime stage for top indie and mainstream artists to pause operations for venue overhaul

Club On-Air, a Hongdae live music venue known for hosting performances by acclaimed musicians and the filming location for the hit YouTube series "Psick Show," will enter an indefinite hiatus starting in July.

The venue said it would suspend operations after June due to building-related circumstances as it prepares for a major overhaul.

"For the past five years, we have worked tirelessly to provide the best musical experiences for artists and audiences," Club On-Air said in a statement. "After operating through June, we will take a temporary break to reorganize and prepare for the next stage of our growth."

Before closing its doors, the venue will host a series of farewell performances under the title "Intermission: Set Change" in collaboration with indie concert organizer Monday Project through mid-June.

Artists including Bench We Leo, Bump2Soul and Kim Hyo-rin are scheduled to participate in the commemorative concert series.

Singer-songwriter Jang Beom-june will also hold a special edition of his signature "Miracle Morning" concert series. The performances will run from Saturday through June 14.

Oh Ji-heon, a lawyer and co-founder of Club On-Air, described the closure as a temporary pause rather than a farewell.

"This break is not a goodbye, but an intermission and a set change for the next stage," Oh said. "We will return as a cultural space that can create even better memories while growing together with artists."

Since opening, Club On-Air has built a reputation as one of Hongdae's most professional live music venues, featuring high-end sound systems, a 200-inch LED screen and artist-friendly backstage facilities.

The venue has hosted concerts and live sessions by artists including Jang Beom-june, Sung Si-kyung, Kim Hyun-chul, Woo Ji-yoon and Thomas Cook.

It also gained broader recognition as the primary filming studio for "Psick Show," which has featured global stars — including Chris Pratt and RM — and won honors at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards.