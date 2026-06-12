Remains confirmed to be a female left foot, measuring around 210 millimeters at the time of discovery

Police in Incheon launched a 64-member investigation team Friday after human remains were discovered at a public recycling facility.

According to authorities, a report was filed at 2:28 p.m. on Thursday after a worker at the Southern Regional Resource Recovery Center in Songdo, Yeonsu-gu, discovered what appeared to be part of a human leg while sorting recyclables on a conveyor belt.

A preliminary examination by the National Forensic Service confirmed the remains to be part of a female left leg.

According to police, the body part, initially wrapped in bandages, measured about 41 centimeters from just below the knee to the heel, with an estimated foot size of around 210 millimeters. Investigators noted that the measurement was taken by a forensic team at the time of discovery and may differ from the victim’s original size due to possible shrinkage during postmortem drying.

Identifying the victim is now the investigation’s top priority, they said, adding that they have not ruled out the possibility that the victim may have been a minor.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and conducting inquiries at apartment complexes and commercial buildings in Yeonsu-gu and Jung-gu, where recyclables are collected before being sent to the recycling center for sorting. They are also reviewing recent missing-person reports.

The case sent shockwaves through local communities on Friday. Incheon’s education authorities sent emergency notices to schools requesting checks on students with prolonged or unexplained absences after police sought cooperation in the investigation.

This article was written with the assistance of AI -- Ed.