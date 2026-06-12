South Korean President Lee Jae Myung received Italy’s highest honor for foreign heads of state from Italian President Sergio Mattarella during a state banquet at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Thursday.

The Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit is Italy’s highest-ranking decoration, awarded to Italians or foreign heads of state for outstanding contributions in fields including science, arts, economics and public service.

Seoul’s presidential office said the honor recognized Lee’s contribution to promoting friendship and cooperation between South Korea and Italy and reflected Rome’s highest level of diplomatic courtesy.

It marks the first foreign decoration Lee has received since taking office.

(Photos: Yonhap)