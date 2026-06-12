South Korea and Peru held their first joint committee on climate change cooperation this week, discussing ways to strengthen collaboration on international greenhouse gas reduction projects and implementation of the Paris Agreement, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, the First Korea-Peru Joint Committee on Climate Change Cooperation was held on Thursday in Bonn, Germany, on the sidelines of the 64th sessions of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as SB64.

The meeting was co-chaired by Kwon Jong-ho, South Korea's assistant minister and ambassador for climate change at the Foreign Ministry, and Jessica Moscoso, director of climate change at Peru's Ministry of Environment. Officials from South Korea's Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as Peru's Foreign Ministry and Environment Ministry, participated.

The committee marked the first meeting convened under a bilateral framework agreement on climate change cooperation signed in June 2024 and effective from December of the same year.

The two sides exchanged views on their domestic legal and institutional frameworks for implementing Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, which enables countries to cooperate through the voluntary international transfer of mitigation outcomes toward their climate targets. They also discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation on international greenhouse gas reduction projects.

Both countries shared the view that such cooperation could help achieve their respective nationally determined contributions while supporting the sustainable development of host countries. They agreed to expand collaboration in identifying and implementing relevant projects.

During the meeting, the Peruvian side introduced a clean cookstove distribution project being carried out under its bilateral agreement with Switzerland, saying it expects the first transfer of carbon reduction outcomes to take place later this year. Peru also expressed its hope to pursue concrete international carbon reduction projects with South Korea.

The two countries also adopted the terms of reference governing joint committee operations. They agreed to continue consultations on detailed procedural rules, including approval processes for international mitigation projects and mechanisms for the cross-border transfer of carbon reduction outcomes.

The Foreign Ministry said it expects the inaugural committee meeting to help facilitate greater private-sector investment and expand cooperation between South Korea and Peru on international greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.