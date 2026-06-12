Naver announced Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with game publisher Krafton to expand the esports content ecosystem surrounding PUBG: Battlegrounds through long-term collaboration.

Under the agreement, Naver will leverage the stable streaming technology and community-driven viewing culture of its streaming platform Chzzk to pursue a range of collaborations based on the PUBG esports intellectual property.

The companies plan to strengthen live viewing experiences through tournament broadcasts and league partnerships on Chzzk, while expanding user engagement with PUBG esports content. Naver also aims to offer exclusive content experiences by connecting the esports intellectual property with Chzzk's streamer ecosystem.

The partnership will also include joint promotions and branding initiatives. The companies plan to expand user participation campaigns and content exposure across Naver's ecosystem in connection with major PUBG esports leagues, while organizing both online and offline events to engage fans.

In addition, the agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation aimed at supporting both the PUBG esports ecosystem and Chzzk's streamer community. Naver said it will broaden opportunities for streamers to create content tailored to their individual styles and fan bases using the PUBG esports intellectual property, further strengthening Chzzk's community-oriented viewing culture.

Naver noted that Chzzk was the first domestic streaming platform to introduce a co-watching feature that allows streamers and viewers to watch content together and interact in real time. Through the partnership with Krafton, the platform plans to expand its lineup of content based on global gaming properties and further enhance services for esports fans within Naver's ecosystem.

"The partnership combines the global competitiveness of the PUBG esports IP with Chzzk's streaming and community capabilities," said Shin Seul-gi, game content partnership leader at Naver.

"We will continue working closely with Krafton to build a differentiated esports content ecosystem where streamers, users and gaming IPs are organically connected."