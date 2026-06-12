South Korea opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic in a Group A match at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on Friday.

After a scoreless first half, Czechia struck first through Ladislav Krejci in the 59th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

South Korea responded in the 67th minute when Hwang In-beom found the equalizer, before Oh Hyeon-gyu completed the turnaround with the winning goal in the 80th minute.

With the result, South Korea secured its first victory of the tournament and collected three points in Group A, while the Czech Republic opened with a defeat.

The Taegeuk Warriors will next face Mexico, one of the host countries, which ranks No. 15 on the FIFA rankings, again at Estadio Guadalajara on June 19 at 10 a.m, Korean time.

Korea's final group-stage match is scheduled for June 25 at 10 a.m. The national team will play against South Africa at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.