South Korea opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic in a Group A match at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on Friday.

After a scoreless first half, Czechia struck first through Ladislav Krejci in the 59th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo and players celebrate after the final whistle following South Korea’s 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia in their Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, Mexico, on June 11 (local time). (Yonhap)
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo and players celebrate after the final whistle following South Korea’s 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia in their Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, Mexico, on June 11 (local time). (Yonhap)
South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates with teammates and coach Hong Myung-bo after their victory at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on June 11. (Reuters–Yonhap)
South Korea's Son Heung-min celebrates with teammates and coach Hong Myung-bo after their victory at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on June 11. (Reuters–Yonhap)

South Korea responded in the 67th minute when Hwang In-beom found the equalizer, before Oh Hyeon-gyu completed the turnaround with the winning goal in the 80th minute.

South Korea's midfielder Hwang In-beom celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match against the Czech Republic at the Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico, on June 11, 2026. (AFP-Yonhap)
South Korea's midfielder Hwang In-beom celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match against the Czech Republic at the Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico, on June 11, 2026. (AFP-Yonhap)

With the result, South Korea secured its first victory of the tournament and collected three points in Group A, while the Czech Republic opened with a defeat.

South Korean fans gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul cheer after South Korea secured a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in their Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korean fans gathered at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul cheer after South Korea secured a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in their Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday. (Yonhap)

The Taegeuk Warriors will next face Mexico, one of the host countries, which ranks No. 15 on the FIFA rankings, again at Estadio Guadalajara on June 19 at 10 a.m, Korean time.

Korea's final group-stage match is scheduled for June 25 at 10 a.m. The national team will play against South Africa at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.


milaya@heraldcorp.com