Young overseas Koreans living in Korea can apply for a five-day camp designed to help them learn more about Korean history and culture while adjusting to life in the country.

Hosted by the Overseas Koreans Agency, the History and Culture Camp for Young Overseas Koreans Staying in Korea will take place from July 21 to 25 in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.

The program is open to middle school, high school and university students of overseas Korean background who are currently living and studying in Korea. The agency plans to select 60 participants — 30 middle and high school students and 30 university students.

Participants will join classes on Korean history and migration, meet senior overseas Koreans working in fields such as business and the arts, and take part in economic education, exchange programs and field trips to museums and cultural sites.

The program covers education fees, accommodation, meals, field trip costs, group uniforms and travel insurance. Transportation during the camp will also be covered, and long-distance transportation costs such as KTX fares may be supported for participants traveling from outside the Seoul metropolitan area. Personal expenses are not included.

Applications are open through June 25. Applicants must submit the required forms by email, including an application, self-introduction, guardian consent form and personal information consent form.

Priority may be given to applicants recommended by an overseas Korean organization, school or other affiliated institution, those with volunteer experience or awards, and descendants of independence activists or national merit recipients.

Quick Info

Event: History and Culture Camp for Young Overseas Koreans Staying in Korea

Dates: July 21-25, 2026

Venue: Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon

Eligibility: Middle school, high school and university students of overseas Korean background living and studying in Korea

Capacity: 60 participants

Application period: June 10-25, 2026

Cost: Free, excluding personal expenses

How to apply: Submit application documents by email to eunao@korea.kr

Results: July 3, 2026, individually notified

Inquiries: Overseas Koreans Agency’s Asia-Russia Overseas Koreans Division, 032-585-3176 or eunao@korea.kr