A Korean American woman in Georgia was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide while the couple’s three children were at home, according to local media reports Friday.

Officers in Johns Creek, northeast of Atlanta, responded late Sunday to a 911 call from the couple's son reporting that an argument between his parents had escalated into gunfire, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Police found Martha Oh Holladay, 43, and her husband, Richard Holladay, 52, dead inside the home.

Investigators believe Richard Holladay shot his wife before taking his own life, according to Fox 5 Atlanta and WSB-TV. The children were not injured.

Holladay had worked with immigrant families in the Fulton County school community and was part of the Greater North Fulton Chamber, where she handled events, according to local reports and chamber posts.

The chamber mourned her death, remembering her as a colleague who helped build connections in the local business community.

Johns Creek is home to a sizable Korean American community and is one of Georgia’s major Korean residential areas.