President Lee Jae Myung on Friday wished for the South Korea national soccer team's success in its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lee, who is in Italy for his overseas trip to Europe, posted a message on X ahead of South Korea's first match in the group stage against the Czech Republic.

"Our national soccer team is also embarking on a new challenge, beginning with today's first match against the Czech Republic at 11 a.m.," Lee wrote, hours before the first game of the tournament, referring to the time the game starts in Korea on Friday.

"As there have been long hours of sweat and effort, as well as countless training sessions and preparations, I hope every player will fully demonstrate the abilities they have worked so hard to develop."

Lee emphasized the importance of public support as mass viewing events for the game are scheduled to take place Friday at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.

South Korea's opening match of the World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is being played at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico.

"Just as the players' passes, pressure and attacks on the field come together to create precious goals, the encouragement that our people send with one heart will also be the greatest source of strength that keeps our national team moving forward," Lee said.

"I hope the passionate cheers of 52 million people will reach the stadium on the other side of the globe and become the players' courage and confidence until the final whistle blows."

Lee renewed his message of support for the national team.

"Together with the Korean people, I will wholeheartedly cheer on each and every national team player who wears the Taegeuk emblem on his chest and competes in the name of the Republic of Korea," Lee said, using South Korea's official name. The Taeguk is the emblem at the center of the national flag.

"Above all, I sincerely hope that everyone returns home healthy and without injury," he added.