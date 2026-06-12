South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung paid tribute to Italy's fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial dedicated to Italian soldiers whose lives were lost in World War I, Thursday.

Lee laid a wreath at the site and offered a silent prayer to honor the memory of soldiers who died in service to their country.

Italy is the second stop on Lee's 10-day European trip. This marks his first visit to the country since taking office in June last year, as he seeks to broaden South Korea's diplomatic engagement across Europe.

The president also attended a state banquet at the Quirinal Palace in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, along with 10 Korean business leaders, including Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

(Photos: Joint Press Corps and Yonhap)