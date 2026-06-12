South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed Thursday to elevate their countries' ties into a special strategic partnership, while exploring ways to expand cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and other strategic sectors.

The two presidents reached the agreement during summit talks at the presidential Quirinal Palace in Rome, the second stop on Lee's first visit to Europe since taking office a year earlier.

"Today, the president (Mattarella) and I agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a special strategic partnership, reflecting our determination to further develop bilateral ties," Lee said in a joint press announcement at the palace following the talks.

The president noted that a South Korea-Italy business roundtable, to be held here Friday involving around 30 companies from the two countries, will explore opportunities for growth.

Lee cited semiconductors, AI, defense manufacturing, aerospace, energy and biotechnology as areas in which the two countries could deepen cooperation.

"Just like the trust built over 142 years, the landscape for cooperation (between the two countries) is expanding," Lee said, vowing to "open a new chapter in cooperation toward shared prosperity."

South Korea and Italy established diplomatic ties in 1884.

The president also disclosed the countries' plan to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on cooperation for small and medium-sized enterprises and social solidarity economy, saying they will serve as the foundation for closer cooperation.

Mattarella said the two countries plan to implement joint action plans through 2030 under the newly established special strategic partnership.

The two countries have begun new industrial cooperation, including in the advanced technology sector, the Italian president noted, stressing that they are deepening cooperation in trade, defense, science and technology, as well as in cultural exchanges.

Lee said he and Mattarella also shared the need to align closely among like-minded countries amid supply chain crises stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and others. "Both sides plan to jointly promote energy security and supply chain stability, while closely communicating and cooperating on the issues."

Lee said Mattarella highly appreciated Seoul's efforts to resume dialogue and cooperation with North Korea after he briefed the Italian president on his administration's policy to pursue peaceful coexistence and shared growth with the North.

The Italian president pledged to work with South Korea to help ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said.

"Regarding the Korean Peninsula, I hope the peninsula will gain stability," Mattarella said.

The leaders also agreed to broaden the scope of their cooperation on the international stage, including at the United Nations, based on their shared commitment to international law and multilateral cooperation, according to Lee.

In his opening remarks at the summit with Mattarella, Lee emphasized that Seoul and Rome, based on their shared respect for democracy, would respond jointly to uncertainties in the international order and complex global crises, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee and Mattarella also shared the view that peace and stability in the Middle East should be restored quickly and that dialogue and peaceful resolution should take precedence in resolving international affairs, Kang noted.

The two sides also agreed to work together as "like-minded" middle powers, she said. (Yonhap)