President Lee Jae Myung will receive Italy's highest state decoration from Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday in recognition of his contributions to bilateral ties, a presidential official said.

Mattarella was to confer the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic on Lee during a state banquet in Rome, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.

The honor comes after the two leaders held summit talks earlier in the day at the Quirinal Palace, during which they agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a special strategic partnership.

Lee is currently on a state visit to Italy, the first such visit by a South Korean president in 26 years.

The Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic is Italy's highest decoration bestowed on foreign heads of state. Italy conferred the honor on King Charles III of Britain and the president of the United Arab Emirates last year.

The conferral reflects Italy's "highest expression of respect for Lee in appreciation of his contributions to strengthening friendship between the two countries," Kang noted.

More than 10 South Korean business leaders were invited to the state banquet alongside the president, including Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the spokesperson said.

The invitees also included Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, Hyundai Motor Co. President Sung Kim and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

On Friday, the business leaders are also scheduled to attend a South Korea-Italy business roundtable in Rome, where the two countries will explore ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

In a bid to strengthen cultural cooperation, prominent cultural figures were also invited, including conductor Chung Myung-whun, who currently serves as music director of La Scala, a historic opera house in Milan. (Yonhap)