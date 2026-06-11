Singer-songwriter behind 'KPop Demon Hunters' hit wrote the official anthem's Korean-language lyrics

Ejae, the singer-songwriter behind the global breakout hit "Golden" from Netflix's animated "KPop Demon Hunters," will perform the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem "DNA" at the tournament's opening ceremony Thursday in Mexico City, soccer's governing body FIFA said.

Ejae is one of four guests featured in "DNA" alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, French DJ and producer David Guetta and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The four artists will perform the anthem live for the first time as the World Cup gets underway. The ceremony precedes the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the city's Estadio Azteca.

Ejae also wrote the song's Korean-language lyrics, including a line she sings on the track about getting back up after falling.

"It's especially meaningful because I was able to write the Korean lyrics for the song. Representing South Korea on this stage is such an honor," Ejae said in a statement.

FIFA released the track on Wednesday, a day before the tournament kicks off.

This year's tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, is the first to feature 48 teams and runs through July 19, with matches to be played across 16 cities.