NTS aims to build an integrated collection system by year-end

South Korea's tax agency said Thursday it will push to become a centralized collector of government revenue, expanding beyond national taxes to manage overdue non-tax payments such as fines, penalties and compensation payments.

The National Tax Service said it aims to build an integrated collection system by the end of the year, consolidating delinquent revenue collection now handled separately by about 4,500 government offices nationwide.

Non-tax revenue covers 95 categories, including penalty surcharges, administrative fines and compensation payments. Annual collections stand at 258 trillion won ($169 billion), while outstanding arrears total 16.2 trillion won. Collection rates remain low at 73 percent for penalty surcharges, 40 percent for administrative fines and 22 percent for compensation payments, according to the agency.

The figures highlight the scale of uncollected revenue in a fragmented system, despite the sizable role non-tax payments play in public finances.

The agency said the shift would improve fiscal efficiency by allowing the NTS to use its tax collection infrastructure and debtor data to recover arrears that many agencies have struggled to collect on their own. Officials also described integrated revenue collection as part of a broader global trend, citing Norway as the latest example after it adopted a similar system in January.

The tax agency will begin status checks on 3.84 million delinquent debtors in July to prepare a tailored collection system.

"The NTS will move beyond a tax collection agency to become the Korea Revenue Service, responsible for all government revenue," NTS Commissioner Lim Kwang-hyun said during a press briefing held in Sejong Thursday.

Lim added a possible change in the agency's English name from NTS to Korea Revenue Service is under review but has not been finalized, adding that any such move would require careful review and public consensus.