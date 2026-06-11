The Federation of Korean Industries said Thursday it participated for the second consecutive year as a sponsor of the annual Congressional Baseball Game in Washington as part of efforts to promote Korean companies' investment in America.

At the CBG held at National Parks in Washington, FKI said it promoted over $240 billion in investments made by Korean companies in the US since US President Donald Trump's first term, through activities including video advertisements, promotional booths and a skybox reception for lawmakers and opinion leaders.

The CBG, a 117-year-old bipartisan charity event, features members of the US House of Representatives and Senate competing on the field and is considered one of Washington's most prominent annual networking events.

In a video presentation, the business lobby emphasized that the values of freedom, democracy and free enterprise that the US helped foster in Korea 75 years ago have contributed to the country's global economic success, while also highlighting the contributions of Korean companies to the US economy.

FKI Chairman Ryu Jin represented the Korean business community as an honorary speaker at the event, congratulating the US on the upcoming 250th anniversary of its founding.

Ryu hosted a reception for members of Congress and other US opinion leaders at the stadium to promote Korea's economy and business community. More than 70 attendees participated, including congressional staff and officials from US government agencies such as the Treasury Department, the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

The event was also attended by senior executives from major Korean companies with significant US investments, including Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG and POSCO. The executives took part in the CBG Autograph Reception held a day before the game, where they met lawmakers from both political parties participating as players and coaches.

The organization said the meetings helped reinforce bipartisan private-sector communication channels between Korea and the US.

“The strengthened network with US political and business leaders built through these efforts will help ease institutional and policy-related challenges and facilitate Korean companies' investment projects in the US,” said Chung Chul, head of research at the FKI and president of the Korea Economic Research Institute.