Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has spun off three startups incubated through its in-house venture program, Zer01ne Company Builder.

The newly independent companies are Positive Flow, WhereB and Jarbis, which are focused on developing technologies in the fields of sleep tech, industrial safety and automotive software, respectively.

Positive Flow is developing a smart mattress system designed to optimize sleeping conditions. Artificial intelligence-powered sensors attached to a mattress monitor users' sleep patterns and automatically adjust temperature and humidity levels. The system is integrated with a smartphone app that allows users to track sleep data and manually control environmental settings.

WhereB specializes in industrial safety solutions based on high-precision positioning sensors. The technology uses ultrawideband signals exchanged between sensors attached to workers' safety equipment and industrial vehicles such as automated guided vehicles and trucks. The system is designed to detect the location of workers and vehicles within a margin of error of less than 10 centimeters, helping prevent workplace collisions.

Jarbis provides software tools and coding automation programs for the automotive software sector. The startup recently carried out pilot projects for electronic control unit software development with Hyundai Motor and Kia suppliers, including DH Lighting, Pyeong Hwa Automotive and Keyang Electric Machinery.

With the latest spinoffs, the total number of startups launched from Hyundai Motor Group's internal venture programs increases to 44.

Select teams can receive up to 300 million won ($196,000) in development funding and spend up to a year developing products and business models before deciding whether to spin off as an independent company or pursue commercialization within the group. Participants are also allowed to return to Hyundai Motor Group within three years after spinning off.

“We will continue to nurture creative and innovative startups across a wide range of fields through active open innovation,” said Noh Kyu-seung, vice president of Zer01ne at Hyundai Motor and Kia's Future Strategy Division.