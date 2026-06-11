Fresh pop-infused remake of timeless Korean ballad wins over listeners across generations

An American musician and actor is generating buzz among K-pop fans with his remake of a beloved Korean ballad from the 1990s, breathing new life into a song cherished by generations of Koreans.

The artist behind the remake is 18-year-old rising star Julian Lerner, who released his new single, "Even If," on May 29. The track is a reimagining of "Geudaeman Itdamyeon," Korean for "If only I had you," the 1999 hit by Ilgiyebo, a Korean male duo that debuted in 1993.

Lerner, who made his film debut at age 7 in the 2017 Christmas comedy film "Pottersville," has since built a career across television and film, earning recognition for his roles in productions including the Netflix film "Yes Day" and Disney's "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

He expanded into music with the release of the R&B pop single "Dead End" in April 2025.

His fourth single to date, "Even If," transforms the original ballad into a dance-pop track while keeping the English lyrics largely faithful to the Korean original.

Lerner's version has resonated with both younger and older K-pop fans, as the song has long enjoyed enduring popularity in Korea and inspired remakes by artists such as Loveholic in 2006 and Nerd Connection in 2021.

"It's common to see Korean artists remake foreign songs, but seeing a Korean song reimagined by an artist overseas feels refreshingly different. Thank you for showing love for Korean music," one user wrote on Lerner's official YouTube channel.

"I used to listen to this song all the time in college, so it's fascinating to hear it sung in English. Even though it has been rearranged into an upbeat track, it still retains the emotional core of the original," wrote another user who identified himself as being in his late 40s.