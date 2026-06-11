A summer night at Namsan Park will come with live music this month, as singers Roy Kim and John Park are set to perform at the Namsan Summer Festival.
The one-day festival, hosted at Namsan Park on June 27, will feature walking, garden and nighttime performance programs across the park.
The Summer Night program, set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Baekbeom Plaza, will offer an outdoor concert against the backdrop of Namsan’s summer evening scenery.
Admission is free, with advance reservations required.
Reservations open at 10 a.m. on June 12, and up to two tickets are available per person.
Earlier in the day, visitors can join Fun & Walk, a mission-based walking program along Namsan’s southern and northern circular trails. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and costs 5,000 won ($3.30).
Summer Garden, held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Korean Forest Garden and Palgak Plaza, offers guided garden tours and hands-on activities. The program is free, but advance reservations are required for some sessions.
Quick Info
- Date: June 27
- Venue: Namsan Park
- Programs: Fun & Walk, Summer Garden, Summer Night
- Summer Night lineup: Roy Kim, John Park
- Summer Night time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Summer Night venue: Baekbeom Plaza
- Participation fee: 5,000 won for Fun & Walk, free for Summer Garden and Summer Night
- Reservations: Open June 12
- Capacity: 1,000 participants for Fun & Walk; 1,000 for Summer Night; 120 for the garden docent program and 1,000 for garden activities
- Apply here: QR code on the Seoul Parks website (https://parks.seoul.go.kr/story/news/detailView.do?bIdx=3748)
- Inquiries: 02-6412-9714
hnpark@heraldcorp.com