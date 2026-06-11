A summer night at Namsan Park will come with live music this month, as singers Roy Kim and John Park are set to perform at the Namsan Summer Festival.

The one-day festival, hosted at Namsan Park on June 27, will feature walking, garden and nighttime performance programs across the park.

The Summer Night program, set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Baekbeom Plaza, will offer an outdoor concert against the backdrop of Namsan’s summer evening scenery.

Admission is free, with advance reservations required.

Reservations open at 10 a.m. on June 12, and up to two tickets are available per person.

Earlier in the day, visitors can join Fun & Walk, a mission-based walking program along Namsan’s southern and northern circular trails. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and costs 5,000 won ($3.30).

Summer Garden, held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Korean Forest Garden and Palgak Plaza, offers guided garden tours and hands-on activities. The program is free, but advance reservations are required for some sessions.

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