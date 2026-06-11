Police on Thursday raided the National Election Commission and its local offices as part of its investigation into shortages of ballots during last week's local elections.

More than 100 police investigators were mobilized for the searches and seizures at the NEC's headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and its local offices in Seoul that experienced the ballot shortages.

The shortages temporarily suspended voting at 26 polling stations nationwide, including mostly in Seoul's Songpa Ward, during the June 3 local elections, according to the NEC.

The incident prompted protesters to gather around a vote-counting facility in Songpa Ward to demand a re-run of the elections for the seventh straight day. (Yonhap)