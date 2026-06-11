South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Italy on Wednesday for talks with the country's top leaders on bilateral ties.

Italy is the second stop on Lee's 10-day trip to Europe, his first visit to the region since taking office in June last year, which is widely aimed at broadening his diplomatic outreach in the region.

As the presidential aircraft carrying him and his entourage entered Italy's airspace, two Italian fighter jets provided an air escort in a show of respect.

On Thursday, Lee will attend an official welcome ceremony hosted by President Sergio Mattarella and hold a summit with him before the two leaders make a joint press announcement.

The South Korean president will hold separate talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the following day.

On Sunday, he will attend Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and meet with Pope Leo XIV the next day.

The president will wrap up his visit to Italy on Tuesday, when he will head to France's Evian for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, to which South Korea has been invited as a partner nation. (Yonhap)