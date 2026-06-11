The US government has authorized a potential sale to South Korea of dozens of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and related items, the State Department said Wednesday, noting the proposed sale will help enhance the Asian ally's defense capabilities.

The department announced its decision on the potential government-to-government Foreign Military Sale (FMS), which is estimated to cost $292 million. The proposed sale requires congressional notification and review.

South Korea has made a request to purchase 70 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and two AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections, as well as other equipment items, including AMRAAM containers, control sections and support equipment, according to the department.

"The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by expanding its air defense capability, deterring aggression in the region, and ensuring interoperability with US Forces," the department said in a release.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation in Arlington, Virginia, it said.

Last week, the US government authorized a potential sale to South Korea of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision bombs and related equipment, which is estimated to cost $106 million. (Yonhap)