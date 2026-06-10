Protesters demanding a revote over ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections continue to blockade the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, used as a vote counting center, for the sixth day Wednesday.

Thousands of voters in southern Seoul and elsewhere were forced to vote after the deadline due to a ballot shortage.

Messages calling for a revote cover a ticket booth outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, as protests continued for a sixth day over the ballot shortage controversy in the June 3 local elections. (Yonhap)
Messages calling for a revote cover a ticket booth outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, as protests continued for a sixth day over the ballot shortage controversy in the June 3 local elections. (Yonhap)

People rest in the shade by the closed gate of the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, the sixth day of a protest blocking access to the site, which was used as a vote-counting center, as demonstrators called for a revote. (Yonhap)
People rest in the shade by the closed gate of the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, the sixth day of a protest blocking access to the site, which was used as a vote-counting center, as demonstrators called for a revote. (Yonhap)
Messages calling for a revote are placed outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Messages calling for a revote are placed outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A protester holds a national flag in front of messages calling for a revote of the June 3 local elections outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A protester holds a national flag in front of messages calling for a revote of the June 3 local elections outside the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

milaya@heraldcorp.com