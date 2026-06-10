6th day of blockade at handball gymnasium as election protest continues
Published : June 10, 2026 - 15:03:05
Updated : June 10, 2026 - 15:06:44
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Lee Sun-young
Protesters demanding a revote over ballot shortages during the June 3 local elections continue to blockade the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, used as a vote counting center, for the sixth day Wednesday.
Thousands of voters in southern Seoul and elsewhere were forced to vote after the deadline due to a ballot shortage.