Citi Korea said Wednesday it has launched its annual employee volunteer program to help improve the safety and usability of Seoul's public bicycle-sharing service, Ddareungi.

The initiative reflects the bank's broader commitment to sustainable urban mobility. Citi has supported the development of Citi Bike, New York City's bicycle-sharing system, since its launch in 2013 and said the program brings that experience and philosophy to community engagement efforts in Korea.

As part of the campaign, Citi Korea employees visited Ddareungi rental stations across Seoul to inspect bicycles and check safety-related components such as brakes, bells, chains and tires. Volunteers also organized parked bicycles, collected litter and removed unauthorized advertisements around stations.

The company said the program aims to promote safer and more sustainable transportation while helping improve the overall user experience of the city's bike-sharing network.

"Ddareungi was something I passed every day without giving much thought, but it was rewarding to know our efforts could contribute to public safety," one participating employee said. "Since this is an annual program, I hope to take part again later this year with my children."

A Citi Korea official said the initiative is particularly meaningful because employees can directly contribute to maintaining public infrastructure used by citizens every day.

"We will continue expanding community programs that create tangible benefits for local communities and strengthen our social impact," the official said.