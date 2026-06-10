Just two days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, controversy has erupted in Iranian soccer after ticket allocations for Iranian supporters were reportedly canceled, raising accusations of political interference.

In an official statement released Tuesday, the Iran Football Federation said, "The sale of World Cup match tickets that had already been underway was suddenly halted. We are no longer able to provide tickets to Iranian fans."

Normally, each participating nation's soccer association receives ticket allocations amounting to roughly 8 percent of stadium capacity for distribution to its supporters. Iran had planned to sell tickets for its group-stage matches, but the process was reportedly suspended without warning.

Iran is in Group G and is scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15, Belgium on June 21 (both in Los Angeles), and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle. All three group-stage matches will be played in the United States.

The Iranian federation did not directly identify who was responsible for withholding the tickets. However, it stated that "depriving fans of access to tickets that were legally allocated violates both the spirit of the tournament and the principle of equality among participating nations," adding that the situation raises "serious questions about whether political considerations have influenced the operation of the world's biggest soccer event."

The federation further argued that "the legitimate rights of our fans have been infringed upon" and called on FIFA to maintain neutrality and fairness, ensuring that issues outside the sport do not affect tournament operations.

FIFA has not yet issued an official response.

The dispute comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing friction between the United States and Iran. Iran's national soccer team had originally planned to establish its training camp in Tucson, Arizona, but reportedly moved its base to the Mexican border city of Tijuana over concerns including visa-related complications.

Reports indicate that player visas were issued only about ten days before Iran's opening match. Some federation officials and staff members allegedly never received permission to enter the United States. Due to US travel restrictions, obtaining visas has also become extremely difficult for ordinary Iranian citizens.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino previously emphasized during the North American World Cup bidding process that "supporters and officials of every team should be able to attend the World Cup." However, FIFA has remained silent regarding the current ticket controversy.

Meanwhile, criticism of the host nation's strict immigration policies continues. Recent reports claimed that Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the United States, preventing him from participating in the tournament.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on Thursday. As the tournament approaches, uncertainty surrounding Iran's team and supporters has emerged as another potential challenge for organizers.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)