Competition for places in the golf events at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics begins this week.

According to the International Golf Federation on Tuesday, Olympic Golf Ranking points for the LA Olympics will start being awarded within the month.

As a result, the final field for the Olympics will be determined on June 5, 2028, for the women's competition and June 19, 2028, for the men's competition.

A total of 60 players per gender will compete in the Olympic golf tournament. Among players ranked within the top 15 of the Olympic rankings, a country may qualify up to four golfers. Otherwise, a nation may send a maximum of two players.

Golf returned to the Olympics in 2016 after an absence of more than 100 years. For the LA Games, a new mixed-team event has been added.

The mixed-team competition will feature 16 teams, each consisting of one male and one female golfer who have already qualified for the individual events.

Olympic golf at the LA Games will be held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The men's individual competition will take place over four days beginning July 19, 2028. The mixed-team event will be held on July 23–24, while the women's individual competition will run for four days starting July 26.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)