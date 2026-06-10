Many foreign national residents say Seoul’s public transportation is clean, safe and easy to use. Now, Seoul wants them to help spread that message.

Seoul Global Center is looking for 10 supporters to promote traffic safety online.

Foreign residents selected for the program will share their own experiences using public transportation in Korea during the four-month activity period.

Supporters will create short-form videos on traffic safety and upload social media content every month. They will also have the chance to take part in traffic safety campaigns.

The content is expected to be made in the participants’ native languages, with Korean subtitles.

Supporters will receive 50,000 won ($33) per month. Three outstanding participants will receive an additional 50,000 won every month, with more rewards to be given at the final ceremony.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority will also award certificates to three top-performing participants.

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