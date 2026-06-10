Finding a job in Korea can present many hurdles, from writing a resume to adjusting to the Korean workplace culture.
Seoul Gangdong Foreign Resident Center is opening introductory job preparation classes in July for foreign residents seeking employment in Korea.
The four-session program will cover resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation, Korean workplace culture and hands-on experience in a real-life work environment.
Foreign residents from all districts in Seoul are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to applicants with F-series visas, including resident visas, overseas Korean visas and marriage migrant family visas.
Class dates and hours will be set based on a survey and announced later to selected participants.
Quick Info
- Eligibility: Foreign residents looking for jobs in Korea
- Registration period: From June 5 to open until filled
- Date and Time: Selected participants will be notified at a later time
- Location: Seoul Gangdong Foreign Resident Center
- How to apply: Apply online via QR code on poster
- Inquiries: (02) 478--0126
mjcha@heraldcorp.com