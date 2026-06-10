Finding a job in Korea can present many hurdles, from writing a resume to adjusting to the Korean workplace culture.

Seoul Gangdong Foreign Resident Center is opening introductory job preparation classes in July for foreign residents seeking employment in Korea.

The four-session program will cover resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation, Korean workplace culture and hands-on experience in a real-life work environment.

Foreign residents from all districts in Seoul are eligible to apply. Priority will be given to applicants with F-series visas, including resident visas, overseas Korean visas and marriage migrant family visas.

Class dates and hours will be set based on a survey and announced later to selected participants.

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