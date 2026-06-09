Some waited years for their chance, while others received it unexpectedly. All now share one goal on football's biggest stage

The World Cup lasts only a few weeks. The journeys that bring players there often take years.

For a select few on South Korea's roster, the path to football's biggest stage was far from straightforward, marked instead by unexpected twists of fate, long waits for an opportunity and precious family moments put on hold.

Chance born of a teammate's injury

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Cho Wi-je left for Salt Lake City, Utah, in mid-May to help the Taegeuk Warriors prepare for the 2026 World Cup in North America. Now, he is one of them.

The 24-year-old center back was initially named as one of three training partners after missing out on the final 26-man squad led by head coach Hong Myung-bo.

But his fortunes changed on May 31, when defender Cho Yu-min was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a right foot injury in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Called up as his replacement, Cho is now set to make the World Cup debut he had long dreamed of.

"It's unfortunate that Yu-min, who played such an important role in helping us qualify for the tournament, had to withdraw because of injury. The best way I can repay him is by performing well and helping the team," Cho said in an interview with a local news outlet.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup will run from Thursday through July 19. Team Korea’s opening Group A match against Czechia will kick off on the tournament’s opening day in Guadalajara, Mexico, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Before moving to defending K League 1 champions Jeonbuk this season, he spent four years with Busan IPark in the second-tier K League 2. Known for his aerial ability and speed, the 189-centimeter player has emerged as one of the K League's promising young defenders.

World Cup debut in his dream No. 18

Four years after narrowly missing out on South Korea’s final World Cup squad in Qatar, Oh Hyeon-gyu is finally wearing the national team jersey at football’s biggest stage.

At the 2022 World Cup, the 25-year-old striker traveled with the national team as a standby player in case captain Son Heung-min was unable to play due to an orbital fracture he suffered. Son ultimately played wearing a protective face mask.

Though not officially part of the squad, Oh contributed behind the scenes, helping with training and supporting his teammates throughout the tournament.

The long wait finally came to an end in May with his inclusion in the country's final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Then came another moment he had imagined countless times — seeing No. 18 listed beside his name on the official squad roster.

"It feels like the effort I've put in every day over the past four years has been rewarded. I'll give my all to show what I can do on football's biggest stage," Oh told reporters.

For Oh, No. 18 represents more than a squad number. Long associated with some of Korean football's most iconic strikers, including Hwang Sun-hong and Lee Dong-guk, the jersey carries both prestige and responsibility.

Currently with Turkish club Besiktas, Oh has emerged as a player to watch after scoring six goals in 13 Turkish league matches during the 2025–26 season.

Becoming a father from afar

With just a week to go before the tournament, veteran goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu became a father. The news of the birth of his first child, a daughter, came Thursday when he was away at South Korea’s training camp in Salt Lake City. He married model Kim Jin-kyung in 2024.

"I feel sorry that I couldn't be there for either my wife or my daughter. That makes me want to do even better at this World Cup. I hope (the team) can achieve a good result and that I can return home with a special gift for them," Kim told reporters before training in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, the site of Thursday's match against the Czech Republic.

Now preparing for his fourth World Cup, alongside captain Son, the veteran goalkeeper has another reason to savor this year's tournament. At 35, he acknowledges that this could be his final appearance on football's biggest stage.

"I approach every World Cup as if it could be my last, but this one feels different because of my age. More than ever, I came here believing this could truly be my final World Cup," he said.

As in Qatar four years ago, Korea will take three goalkeepers to the World Cup: Kim, Ulsan HD FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors goalkeeper Song Bum-keun. With only one goalkeeper expected to start, Kim appears to have the edge in the battle for the No. 1 spot.

The veteran logged 180 minutes across three of the team's four friendlies this year, compared with Jo's 135 minutes in two appearances. Song featured for 45 minutes in one match.

"Czechia has a lot of tall players and relies heavily on crosses. A goalkeeper can't deal with everything by staying on his line. My job is to come off my line aggressively and help the defenders when aerial balls are played into the box," he said.