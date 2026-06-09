On the heels of a top-five finish at an LPGA major, Kim Sei-young has returned to the top 10 in the women's golf rankings.

Kim moved up a notch to reach No. 10 in the latest rankings released Monday. The previous day, the South Korean finished fifth at the US Women's Open near Los Angeles at five-under 279, three strokes behind the champion, Nelly Korda.

Kim and Korda began the final round tied for first place at six-under, but Kim faded down the stretch and shot a one-over 72 on Sunday.

With her third top-five finish of the year, Kim managed to crack the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since April 20.

Chun In-gee, who finished alone in fourth at the US Women's Open, leaped 54 spots to reach No. 43 -- her best position in three years. It was the biggest jump by anyone inside the top 50.

Chun finished the 2025 season at No. 146 and only broke into the top 100 at the end of March this year.

Korda remained No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week, followed by Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand. Kim Hyo-joo stayed at No. 3 as the top-ranked South Korean, despite missing the cut at the US Women's Open. (Yonhap)