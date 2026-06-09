Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the main opposition People Power Party, said Tuesday that his party would work to float a special bill for a redo election to swiftly take place following nationwide ballot fiascos in local elections held June 3.

"The only way to fundamentally resolve this fiasco due to deprivation of people's right to vote is a nationwide election rerun," Jang said.

In this vein, the party is to come up with a special bill to hold the election again, which would otherwise require court ruling, Jang said at a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"A special law may be necessary to conduct the redo election," Jang said. "If the case is brought to the court under current laws, the legal battle will continue, only deepening political chaos in the meantime."

His remarks came as election authorities' latest estimate on ballot shortage indicates more polling stations than were earlier estimated may have been affected.

According to the National Election Commission, the number of polling stations that suffered ballot shortage amounted to 91 nationwide as of Monday, up from the preliminary estimate of 51 only in the Greater Seoul area given Friday.

Additionally, ballot shortages were found to have led to an election delay in 26 polling stations as of Monday, an updated figure from 22 on Friday.

"We cannot imagine how many voters gave up voting and returned home," Jang said, as he also pointed to the fact that some voters waiting in line were forced to vote hours after exit poll results were released at 6 p.m. on Election Day. He also claimed irregularities in carrying ballot papers to a polling station experiencing a ballot shortage in violation of the country's election law.

"The grounds for the election rerun are more than sufficient based on what has already been disclosed," he added.

The opposition party chair also called on election authorities to eliminate the two days of early voting for South Korean elections, mandating that all voters hit the polling stations only during the main election period, which he suggested extending to two days.

Jang attributed irregularities in early voting to findings that the same number of early votes went to each candidate in 12 different election jurisdictions in Incheon and Gwangju.

For example, in the Incheon mayoral election's early voting session, the Democratic Party's Park Chan-dae won 3,030 votes and his conservative rival Yoo Jeong-bok secured 1,440 votes — for both the Songdo 1-dong and Songdo 2-dong jurisdictions in Incheon. Park was declared winner in the race.

"If such a rare event had occurred, which is unlikely to happen even once in the lifetime of the earth, and if the National Election Commission claimed it to be a coincidence, we should not take their words at face value, Jang said, adding that regarding the party's claim as mere conspiracy theory and failing to verify the NEC's claims would "continue to generate social conflict and incur social costs."

Jang also requested Democratic Party Chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae embark on a process to launch bipartisan talks for a special counsel investigation the NEC.

Jang's press conference came amid mounting pressure for him to resign after the People Power Party's overall defeat. Jang's term as the chair of the party is to end by next year.

People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-ha said in a radio interview with MBC on Tuesday that Jang's call for an election rerun "has zero consensus within the party" and is "hard to either understand or accept."

In elections for heads of key municipalities, the right-wing party won just four of 16 races. This contrasted with the 2022 local election outcome, when the right-wing party secured 12 out of 17 top posts.

Among the winners this year were Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, elected to a fifth term.

Regarding the outcome, Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae said in a radio interview with MBC on Monday that Jang must resign to keep his promise of bearing the responsibility of the election outcome.

"In order for conservatives to regain momentum, Jang will essentially and inevitably have to resign from his post," Cho said.