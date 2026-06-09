Seorae Village, home to Seoul’s largest French community, will host its annual Korea-France music festival featuring performances, food stalls and cultural activities.

Held near the Seoul Public Procurement Service building, the festival brings together residents, French expatriates and visitors for an evening celebrating the long-standing ties between the two communities.

The event will feature local school choirs, taekwondo demonstrations, traditional Korean dance groups, students from the French School of Seoul, and musicians from both Korea and France.

One of the festival's highlights will be a performance by French jazz musician Amy Gadiaga, recommended by the French Embassy, offering audiences a taste of contemporary French music in the heart of Seoul. The program also includes the Einsbaum Orchestra, brass bands and community groups that reflect the multicultural character of Seorae Village.

Before the music begins, visitors can explore food stalls, face painting, fan-making workshops, traditional lucky pouch craft and other family-friendly activities.

Organizers say the festival is intended not only as entertainment but also as a celebration of the cultural exchanges that have made Seorae Village one of Seoul's most internationally distinctive neighborhoods.

Quick Info

Event: 16th Banpo Seorae Korea-France Music Festival

Date: June 13, 2026 (Saturday)

Festival hours: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Booths and activities open: 4 p.m.

Venue: Seoul Public Procurement Service parking lot (217 Banpo-daero, Seocho-gu, Seoul)

Admission: Free