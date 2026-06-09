CGV brings Netflix smash back for three-day run, sing-along screenings included

Huntrix is back on the big screen — this time in the country that inspired the hit fictional girl group.

Local multiplex chain CGV said Tuesday it will give the Netflix animated hit an exclusive theatrical rerelease from Friday to Sunday, marking one year since the film's Netflix premiere.

Screenings are to run at 30 CGV locations nationwide, with both dubbed and subtitled versions on offer. Sing-along screenings, where cinemagoers are encouraged to belt out the film's soundtrack together, will also feature at select locations.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for Sony Pictures Animation, "KPop Demon Hunters" follows the girl group Huntrix, who double as demon hunters protecting the group's fans from demonic threats.

The voice cast features Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim and Ken Jeong, alongside Korea-based stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Byung-hun.

Since its June 2025 debut, the film has become Netflix's most-watched movie ever, drawing more than 500 million views. Its hit single "Golden" spent eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The film went on to score big in awards season, winning best animated feature and best original song at the Oscars. "Golden" also took song of the year at the 52nd American Music Awards in May, where the soundtrack and the singing voices of Huntrix collected three more trophies.