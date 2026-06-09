Infertility treatment procedures in South Korea rose nearly 40 percent over four years, according to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

A total of 203,101 procedures, including discontinued cycles, were performed in 2023, up 38.9 percent from 146,354 in 2019.

By procedure type, artificial insemination fell 12.2 percent to 31,591 cases over the cited period, while in vitro fertilization jumped 55.4 percent to 171,510 cases.

Single-cause infertility accounted for 67.5 percent of cases, while the remainder involved multiple causes. In total, 77,660 women received infertility treatment in 2023.

Women aged 35-39 made up the largest share of patients at 36.6 percent, followed by those aged 30-34 at 31.4 percent and 40-44 at 23.4 percent. Women aged 35-44 together accounted for around 60 percent of all patients.