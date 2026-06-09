Jensen Huang's recent visit to Seoul was far more than a high-stakes business excursion or a series of curated photo-ops over the ubiquitous “chimaek” (chicken and beer). While the sight of an influential tech CEO and three chaebol leaders enjoying the local nightlife provided a certain charm, it signaled a tectonic shift in the global AI landscape.

When the CEO of one of the world’s most influential companies in AI computing infrastructure speaks of offering Korea “four gifts,” he is not extending charity — he is identifying a strategic partner.

Although Korea has not led in foundational AI research, it possesses a deep pool of talent and world-class capabilities in precision manufacturing, semiconductor production and assembly. These strengths position Korea to play a vital role in Nvidia’s vision of the AI factory chain: developing, commercializing and scaling AI technologies at an industrial level.

Huang’s visit underscored that the next frontier of artificial intelligence (often called “physical AI”) cannot advance without the high-precision industrial capabilities that Korea has built up over decades. Yet as we stand at this pivotal moment, defined by innovations such as generative AI tools and automation, a critical question arises: Is Korea’s education system, the engine behind its past economic miracles, equipped to take on the architects of these emergent technologies?

To grasp the human capital requirements of this shift, we must first understand the logic behind Huang’s proposals. In his framework, if Nvidia supplies the “brain,” Korea provides the “body.” This includes the vascular system — HBM memory, which is increasingly a bottleneck and key component in next-generation platforms like Vera Rubin (the first gift). Furthermore, Vera (the second gift) provides system-level optimization, mostly energy efficiency, to help reduce the immense power costs associated with AI computing.

The age of cloud AI, where intelligence resides in distant data centers, is giving way to “edge AI” and robotics. The RTX-class AI chip (the third gift) operates directly within physical devices (on-device computing), while Jetson Thor for robotics (the fourth gift) interacts with the unpredictable real world. This transition shifts the emphasis from software alone to the seamless integration of hardware and software, an area where Korea’s major technology groups — including Samsung, Hyundai, SK hynix, LG, Naver and leading game companies — already possess substantial expertise.

The industrial synergy for Korea is clearly present. However, once the celebrations end and serious work begins, the initial excitement quickly gives way to a more sobering reflection. Can we handle this? Undoubtedly, a resounding yes. But will Korea be able to springboard this partnership to the next level — perhaps to a point where a Korean AI company eventually extends its own offers to emerging players? A gap remains evident, largely because Korea’s human capital policies remain stuck in an outdated framework of education and politics.

Mapping the competencies required for the future workforce reveals a clear mismatch. Success in the new tech age demands analytical thinking, engineering mastery, organizational skills, resilience and strong interdisciplinary minds across mathematics, physics, biology and engineering. Korean students, like those I teach at Yonsei University here in Seoul, demonstrate exceptional perseverance and top-tier mathematical ability — qualities essential for the demanding R&D cycles of AI chips and humanoid robotics. Yet the current education system functions like a high-performance engine stuck in neutral. It excels at producing elite test-takers but falls short in developing visionary leaders and great engineers.

The root of the problem lies in an education system fixated on ranking and “differentiation.” We need the long-term cultivation of talent and disposition. Students expend enormous intellectual energy on convoluted “killer questions” with little relevance to real-world challenges. Moreover, the system suffers from severe talent misalignment. The protected status of medicine and law, bolstered by enrollment quotas and gatekeeping, continues to siphon the brightest minds away from equally fascinating and promising careers in science, engineering, AI and robotics.

The Ministry of Education’s centralized model, which tightly controls university admissions, research funding, and student enrollments through red tape, complacency and politics, is a relic of the industrial era. It cannot keep pace with the rapid iteration cycles of companies like Nvidia. In an age when technology advances at unprecedented speed, Korea cannot afford a system that requires years of bureaucratic approval to adjust enrollment in strategically vital disciplines.

What is needed, therefore, is a fundamental policy shift. Universities must be granted greater financial and administrative autonomy to expand programs according to global demand. Secondary and higher education systems should move away from filtering and ranking, and instead engage students in music, arts, sports, math and science through independent and collaborative, interdisciplinary tasks and learning experiences rather than zero-sum competition.

Jensen Huang’s four gifts represent both opportunity and responsibility, as well as a call to collaborate in good faith. They invite Korea to become a legitimate player in the physical AI era. However, realizing this potential requires competent policymakers and a thoughtful, forward-looking education system. With Korea's characteristic grit and industrial strength already in place, the ultimate test will be whether the country has the courage to reform its education system to match the ambitions of its engineers.

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Lim Woong

Lim Woong is a professor at the Graduate School of Education at Yonsei University in Seoul. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.