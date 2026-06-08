South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration said Monday it has launched an English-language information service through its chatbot to improve access to military service-related information for those who have difficulty communicating in Korean.

The chatbot, named “Ara,” provides round-the-clock online consultations and support across all areas of military administration, including physical examinations for conscription, enlistment and reserve force training. The service had previously only been available in Korean, but will now provide relevant information in English as well.

The English-language service is designed to offer comprehensive guidance on essential information that overseas military service candidates need to know during the conscription process. The agency also plans to connect the service with civil complaint application procedures.

“We now have a foundation to more easily provide military service information to overseas conscripts who have experienced inconvenience due to language barriers,” Military Manpower Administration Commissioner Hong So-young said in a statement.

“We will continue to expand digital-based military administration services.”