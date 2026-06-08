From barbecue to Pyongyang naengmyeon, Huang's Seoul food trail highlights some of the capital's best-known eateries

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may be known for building the world's most valuable AI company. But the tech titan gave food aficionados something else to talk about during his latest visit to Seoul: where he ate.

From Korean barbecue to North Korean-style cold noodles, the 63-year-old’s dining picks quickly became destinations in their own right.

Here is a closer look at the Seoul eateries that made it onto Huang's executive itinerary, along with what to order if you want to dine like the billionaire.

Charcoal-grilled favorites at Hongdae's Hyeongnim Jeoyo

Since opening its doors in 1997, Hyeongnim Jeoyo, roughly meaning "Bro, it’s me," has earned a reputation as one of Hongdae’s most beloved barbecue joints, famous for its smoky pork belly grilled over charcoal.

The restaurant is best known for its “real samgyeopsal,” which costs about 14,000 won ($9) per serving. Diners also call for the grilled pork skin, whose smoky, charred flavor comes from being cooked over hardwood charcoal.

Beyond the barbecue, diners often order "yeolmu guksu," or young radish noodles, whose refreshing broth helps cut through the richness of the pork. Another favorite is "doenjang sulbap," a hearty soybean paste rice soup frequently enjoyed at the end of the meal.

The restaurant received a boost in global recognition after a visit from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in 2022, and it has become an increasingly popular destination for international travelers.

This humble, down-to-earth eatery in Seoul’s trendy Hongdae district hosted the first of Huang’s much-publicized meal meetings with Korean business leaders on June 5, his first day in Seoul.

At the gathering — later dubbed by Korean media the “samso summit,” a play on samgyeopsal and soju — Huang dined with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver founder Lee Hae-jin.

A steaming bowl of samgyetang at Tosokchon

Huang has publicly expressed his love for samgyetang, or chicken soup with ginseng. During his stay in Seoul, he also stopped by Tosokchon, one of the city’s most famous restaurants for the dish — this time with his family, not his business partners.

Tosokchon is most known for its samgyetang, which is made from young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, garlic, jujubes and ginseng, as well as a blend of ingredients traditionally associated with nourishment and vitality that together create a rich and creamy broth.

Located near Gyeongbokgung in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Tosokchon has become a fixture on many visitors' itineraries thanks to its traditional hanok setting and signature dish.

Priced at around 20,000 won, the restaurant's samgyetang is traditionally accompanied by a small glass of ginseng liquor.

Woo Lae Oak: Seoul's legendary Pyongyang noodle house

Huang's Seoul food tour also took him to one of the capital's most storied dining places.

Founded in 1946, Woo Lae Oak specializes in Pyongyang-style cold noodles and counts royalty among its fans.

The restaurant is best known for its understated broth, which is made by simmering Hanwoo beef for hours and lightly seasoning it with salt and soy sauce. Another signature dish is its bulgogi, which is often enjoyed alongside the cold noodles.

The restaurant received a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2020, an award that recognizes establishments offering high-quality food at relatively affordable prices.

Over the years, it has also earned various accolades related to food quality and hygiene standards.

Fried chicken at Kkanbu Chicken, BBQ

During his packed trip to Seoul, Huang made no secret of his love for Korean fried chicken, making three visits to local chicken restaurants — twice to BBQ franchise outlets and once to the famous Samseong Station branch of Kkanbu Chicken, where his 2025 dinner with Korean business titans drew widespread attention in both business and food circles.

Founded in 1995, BBQ is one of South Korea's best-known fried chicken chains, with hundreds of locations nationwide and a growing international presence. The brand has built its reputation around its signature Golden Olive Fried Chicken.

Unlike many Korean fried chicken varieties coated in sweet, spicy or soy-based sauces, Golden Olive Fried Chicken focuses on the chicken itself. Fried in olive oil, it is known for its crunchy exterior and juicy meat, creating a balance of texture that has helped make it a longtime customer favorite. A serving is priced at around 23,000 won.

The chicken is typically enjoyed with pickled radish, whose tangy flavor cuts through the richness of the fried coating, and cold beer. The pairing is so popular in Korea that it has its own name, "chimaek," a combination of the Korean words for chicken and beer. Chimaek has become a staple of the country's dining and sports-viewing culture, particularly at baseball games.

Kkanbu Chicken is less well known than BBQ in terms of overall brand recognition but its outlets are popular among chimaek lovers for their cozy neighborhood pub atmosphere.

Since launching in 2006, the brand has expanded across the country and built a loyal following among office workers and sports fans alike. Its signature offerings include original fried chicken and soy garlic chicken, which are often paired with beer as part of Korea's beloved chimaek culture.

One of the restaurant's popular options is its "half-and-half chicken," which allows diners to choose two different flavors in a single order. Common combinations include crispy fried chicken paired with either garlic soy or sweet-and-spicy chicken.

In addition to its fried chicken, the restaurant offers a range of side dishes that have developed a following of their own. Popular choices include Cajun-seasoned potato wedges and sweet potato mozzarella balls filled with sweet potato and melted cheese.