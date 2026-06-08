South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that no South Korean nationals have been reported killed or injured following a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the Mindanao region at around 7:37 a.m. Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey, triggering building collapses and widespread panic across parts of the archipelago.

The South Korean ministry said it had confirmed no casualties among South Korean nationals as of Monday afternoon.

"Currently, no casualties involving South Korean nationals have been identified," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that reports had been received of property damage, including partial collapses of homes.

"The South Korean diplomatic missions in the Philippines are maintaining communication with the Korean community and Philippine authorities to determine whether there are additional victims and will continue to provide necessary consular assistance," the ministry said.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake struck off the coast of General Santos City in Sarangani province at the southern tip of Mindanao.

Philippine authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities. AFP, citing disaster management officials, reported that at least 15 people had been killed. Philippine police had earlier reported one death and four injuries, but the toll continued to rise as rescue operations progressed.

Emergency responders were continuing search-and-rescue efforts Monday, with authorities still working to verify additional reports of casualties and damage.

The earthquake is among the strongest to strike the Philippines in recent years. The Southeast Asian nation lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur.