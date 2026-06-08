Chaebol leader vows full responsibility as board member at retail giant's two key affiliates

Shinsegae Group said Monday that Chair Chung Yong-jin will take on the role of CEO at both Emart and Shinsegae Property — two key affiliates of the Korean retail conglomerate — as the chaebol leader looks to swiftly cope with ongoing challenges and lead the future growth.

"I solemnly take the market's demand that I bear clear responsibility for the company's management," said Chung. "As the CEO, I will face evaluations from the board of directors and shareholders moving forward."

The CEO nominations follow a controversial marketing campaign at Starbucks Korea, which is overseen by Emart holding a 67.5 percent stake in the coffee chain's local business, when it ran a promotion for its "Tank" tumblers using phrases like "Tank Day" on May 18 this year.

The campaign was withdrawn as it was met with heavy backlash. The phrase evoked memories of the military tanks used to suppress the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising in 1980, one of the largest democratization movements in the Korean history.

Chung sacked then-Starbucks Korea CEO Son Jeong-hyun on the same day, issuing an apology the next day. A week later, Chung stood in front of cameras and reporters to bow his head in apology, pledging to overhaul Shinsegae's internal system and risk management system from the very bottom and to strengthen the standards for social responsibility.

Shinsegae Property, the conglomerates' real estate developer and operator, is expected to hold a board meeting soon to nominate Chung as a board member. A general shareholders meeting will follow to confirm the nomination. Emart, Shinsegae's supermarket franchise, will nominate Chung as a CEO in its annual executive appointments slated for the second half of this year with a plan to finalize the nomination through a general shareholders meeting next year.

With his new CEO responsibilities, Chung will hold the top decision-making authority at three Shinsegae affiliates, including AG Global Holdings, a joint venture established between Shinsegae Group and Alibaba International last year.

Shinsegae Group said it will pay better attention to market demands of the company and Chung, looking to be evaluated on business performance from now on.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Korea has nominated Shin Dong-woo, senior vice president at Shinsegae Property, as its new CEO.

Shin previously served as the leader of the strategic planning division at Starbucks Korea. Starbucks Korea said its new leader will focus on revamping the company's internal system and management control and prioritize coming up with measures to regain trust from customers and its employees through sincere communication.