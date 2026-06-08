Each election produces a substantial amount of waste, as campaign banners, paper leaflets and promotional materials are typically discarded once the voting is over.

Although the total volume of banner waste from this year's local elections has not yet been determined due to ongoing removal efforts, election-related waste has again attracted media attention, as such events typically generate thousands of tons of waste.

Data from the Ministry of Environment and the National Election Commission indicate that 1,557 tons of banner waste were generated during the 2022 local elections and 1,235 tons during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

These figures suggest that more than 1,000 tons of election-related banner waste are likely to have been produced again this year.

The majority of campaign banners are composed of polyvinyl chloride, a durable yet challenging material to recycle. Approximately 30 percent are recycled, while the remainder are incinerated or discarded in landfills, according to local news reports.

Environmental experts note that the absence of a standardized, nationwide collection and recycling system further complicates disposal efforts.

In response, local governments have expanded recycling programs. But their overall impact remains limited.

Seoul operates a banner recycling system that includes collection facilities and dedicated disposal bins.

A Seoul city official stated that some discarded campaign banners are recycled into materials such as nonwoven fabric through partnerships with private companies.

"Starting this year, we are also pursuing a chemical recycling process that would allow discarded banners to be turned back into banner fabric," the official said in a statement.

However, officials report that these measures have had minimal effect on reducing overall waste volumes.

Upcycling election banners presents additional challenges, as candidate photos, numbers and party colors restrict their potential for reuse.

The issue of election-related waste reportedly extends beyond banners.

Local elections, which often involve numerous candidates, generate substantial quantities of clothing and paper waste, including campaign uniforms, vests, hats, name cards and brochures. Most of these materials are discarded after the election concludes.