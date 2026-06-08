Chun In-gee came up just short in a fierce battle for the title with Nelly Korda at the US Women's Open, the second major championship of the season, with a purse of $12.5 million.

In the final round of the 81st US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, Chun shot a 1-under 70, recording four birdies and three bogeys.

Chun finished at 6-under-par 278, good for fourth place, two strokes behind champion Korda, who won at 8-under 276. The result marked Chun's second top-10 finish of the season and her best performance of the year. She earned $581,535 in prize money.

A proven performer on golf's biggest stages, Chun has won three of her four LPGA Tour titles at major championships. She narrowly missed the opportunity to reclaim the US Women's Open crown 11 years after her previous victory in the event.

After beginning the final round tied for third, Chun climbed into a share of the lead and put herself in position to contend for her first major title since the Women's PGA Championship in June 2022. However, her challenge faded on the back nine.

Chun birdied the par-5 first and par-4 seventh holes to move 2 under for the day, then gained further momentum with consecutive birdies on the par-4 10th and par-5 11th. She followed with back-to-back bogeys on the par-4 12th and 13th holes, was unable to regain ground, and closed with another bogey on the par-4 18th.

Kim Sei-young, who entered the final round tied for the lead, shot a 1-over 72 with four birdies and five bogeys to finish fifth at 5-under 279. Struggling with her ball-striking, particularly on the back nine, where she dropped two shots, Kim fell short in her bid for a 14th LPGA Tour victory and a second major championship title.

Korda captured her fourth victory of the season and the 19th LPGA Tour title of her career. After winning the Chevron Championship, the season's first major, in April, she added the US Women's Open title to further cement her status as the leading force in women's golf. She earned the winner's prize of $2.5 million.

The victory also made Korda the first American to win the tournament since Allison Corpuz in 2023.

Charley Hull of England and Gaby Lopez of Mexico produced strong final-round performances to finish tied for second at 7-under 277.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)