Yangcheon Foreign Resident Center is running Sunday baking classes for children with migrant backgrounds at the Yangcheon Multicultural Family Center.

Over four sessions, students will bake sausage bread, s’more cookies, banana bread and gugelhupf.

Children who live in Yangcheon-gu will be given priority, but those from other districts may also apply. The program is open to elementary school students, with priority given to fifth- and sixth-graders. Applicants who can attend all four sessions will also be prioritized.

As this is a hands-on class, participants must follow hygiene and safety rules.

The program will be held at a baking academy near Balsan Station. Details will be provided to selected participants. Parents are not allowed to stay during the classes.

Applications may be canceled if applicants miss three calls from the center.

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