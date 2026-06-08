Are you familiar with "Dano?" If not, this is your chance.

The Seoul Foreign Resident Center is inviting 20 foreign residents to the Agricultural Museum in Jung-gu on June 19 to experience Korea’s seasonal Dano traditions.

The program will introduce participants to Dano and its customs through traditional games and a hands-on activity making changpo, or sweet flag, soap. In Korean tradition, people washed their hair and faces with changpo water during Dano, believing it would help keep them healthy and ward off bad fortune.

Dano is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, just before the start of summer. Traditionally, farming communities marked the day after rice planting and prayed for a good harvest. Koreans have long celebrated the occasion with seasonal games, rituals and customs.

Participants will be asked to take a group photo and complete a satisfaction survey after the program.

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