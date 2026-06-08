I-dle released trailer content for its ninth EP “We made” on Monday via agency Cube Entertainment.

Themed on thermal images and X-rays, it hinted at how the soon-to-be-released album will be inspired by love.

The mini album will roll out on July 6, approximately six months after digital single “Mono (feat. Skaiwater),” and more than a year after the previous EP “We are,” its fourth consecutive million-selling album.

Before bringing out the set, the group of five will visit Singapore, Yokohama in Japan, and Hong Kong for its tour, “Syncopation.” The Hong Kong show, slated to be held at Kai Tak Stadium, will conclude the concert trip, which began in Seoul in February.